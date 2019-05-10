 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Roundup


5/10/19: President Trump’s Visit To The Panhandle; Securing Florida’s Elections

by Heather Schatz (WJCT News)
A fallen tree lies in front of a house in Marianna, FL.

This week, we discussed President Trump’s visit to the Panhandle – which is still recovering from Hurricane Michael – with Jessica Foster of WJHG News, NPR Correspondent Greg Allen and Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida.

We also took a closer look at the security of voters’ ballots as well as some other election-related issues  in the Sunshine State with Allen and Ion Sancho, former Leon County Supervisor of Elections.


