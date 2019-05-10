5/10/19: President Trump’s Visit To The Panhandle; Securing Florida’s Elections
This week, we discussed President Trump’s visit to the Panhandle – which is still recovering from Hurricane Michael – with Jessica Foster of WJHG News, NPR Correspondent Greg Allen and Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida.
We also took a closer look at the security of voters’ ballots as well as some other election-related issues in the Sunshine State with Allen and Ion Sancho, former Leon County Supervisor of Elections.
