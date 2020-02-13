 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


5 Tiny Desk Concerts For Galentine’s Day

by Lyndsey McKenna (NPR)

Maren Morris performs perform a Tiny Desk Concert on Feb. 16, 2017. (Claire Harbage/NPR)
Image credit: Claire Harbage

Forget Valentine’s Day. Today, Feb. 13, is Galentine’s Day, a recurring holiday on the NBC comedy Parks & Recreation that has become a minor cultural festivity (and an excuse to convene the women in your life for breakfast food).

Galentine’s Day is all about celebrating lady friends. As Leslie Knope says, “Oh, it’s only the best day of the year!” We agree with Ms. Knope: It is wonderful and should be a national holiday.

For this playlist, we’ve compiled some Tiny Desk concerts that are even more enjoyable when shared with your galentines. From the stick-it-to-the-establishment stylings of Maren Morris to the trailblazers of Flor de Toloache — the first group of women to win Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album at the Latin Grammys — any of the songs from these Tiny Desk concerts could’ve easily served as Leslie Knope’s campaign song. Relive the memories you and your besties made during Hot Girl Summer with Megan Thee Stallion; allow Adele soundtrack a collective karaoke session.

Whatever you do, leave your boyfriends and husbands at home, fire up the waffle iron and press play. Today, we celebrate.

(Plus, a few bonus picks for your Galentine’s Day gathering: Carly Rae Jepsen! Kacey Musgraves! Lizzo! Sheryl Crow! Taylor Swift! Tegan & Sara!)

Tiny Desks In This Playlist

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP