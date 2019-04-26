4/26/19: The Debate Over The Role Guns Should Play In School Security

State lawmakers are poised to expand a school security program allowing teachers to carry guns in the classroom. However, some school districts are lobbying against it.

We took a closer look at the debate over school security in the Sunshine State with:

Ryan Petty , whose daughter Alaina was killed in the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Democratic Senator Oscar Braynon , who represents Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

, who represents Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Bill Mathias , who is a school board member in Lake County.

, who is a school board member in Lake County. Tamara Shamburger, who is the board chair for the Hillsborough County Public Schools system.

