4/26/19: The Debate Over The Role Guns Should Play In School Security
State lawmakers are poised to expand a school security program allowing teachers to carry guns in the classroom. However, some school districts are lobbying against it.
We took a closer look at the debate over school security in the Sunshine State with:
- Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
- Democratic Senator Oscar Braynon, who represents Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
- Bill Mathias, who is a school board member in Lake County.
- Tamara Shamburger, who is the board chair for the Hillsborough County Public Schools system.
