4/19/19: The Debate Over Immigration And Sanctuary Cities
On Friday’s Florida Roundup, we devoted the full hour to the debate over immigration and sanctuary cities in the Sunshine State.
The discussion participants were:
- Sarasota Republican State Senator Joe Gruters
- Florida Refugee Organizer Basma Alawee of the Florida Immigrant Coalition
- WFSU Reporter Blaise Gainey
- News Service of Florida State Government and Politics Reporter Ana Ceballos
