4/12/19: The Debate Over Offshore And Everglades Oil Drilling
On Friday’s Florida Roundup, we took a closer look at the debate over drilling for oil in Florida’s waters with Zack Colman, Climate & Energy Reporter, Politico and David R. Mica, Executive Director, The Florida Petroleum Council.
We also discussed Governor Ron DeSantis’ moves on the environment with Zack Coleman and Jackie Flynn Mogensen, Assistant Editor, Mother Jones.
Photo used under Creative Commons license.
