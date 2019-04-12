 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Roundup


4/12/19: The Debate Over Offshore And Everglades Oil Drilling

by (WMFE)
File of an offshore oil platform

Swinsto101 / Wiki Commons

On Friday’s Florida Roundup, we took a closer look at the debate over drilling for oil in Florida’s waters with Zack Colman, Climate & Energy Reporter, Politico and David R. Mica, Executive Director, The Florida Petroleum Council.

We also discussed Governor Ron DeSantis’ moves on the environment with Zack Coleman and Jackie Flynn Mogensen, Assistant Editor, Mother Jones.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.


