Your Friday Update: Guidelines for Repair People in the Home, Zoom Call Eviction Hearings, Florida Adds Almost 4,000 New Cases

Florida had it’s highest recorded daily coronavirus case count on Thursday-almost 4,000 new coronavirus cases in a day as Gov. Ron DeSantis blames this spike on increased testing.

“I’m scared,” she says. Brooks told NPR she has no friends or family she can move in with and has been in and out of the hospital with heart trouble. “They’ll throw everything I have outside on the street,” she says. “I have nowhere to go. I feel like very depressed, very stressed out, and I don’t know what to do.”

Brooks is a Navy veteran and says she has a heart condition. The judge postponed her case until next week to review whether she is covered by a limited moratorium in Dallas, where she lives. NPR contacted Brooks after the hearing.

“My company closed due to the pandemic,” Deanna Brooks told the judge in a Zoom hearing this week in Collin County, Texas. She said she’s had trouble getting documentation to collect unemployment because her former employer has been unresponsive. So she hasn’t paid rent since April. “I haven’t been able to get unemployment or anything.”

That’s what’s happening in some states around the country as eviction moratoriums expire and courts hold remote eviction hearings for people who can’t pay their rent.

Many state and local governments have decided it isn’t safe yet to hold in person eviction hearings in court during the pandemic. But apparently it’s okay for people to be put out on the street during the outbreak if you do it after a Zoom call.

You should also consider who is at home, says Karan. If there’s a high-risk, immunocompromised family member, consider postponing the repair or avoiding that individual’s contact with the technician as much as possible.

For extra caution, Harvard Medical School physician Dr. Abraar Karan also recommends calling the repair company in advance to inquire if it screens workers for COVID symptoms and potential virus exposures.

While they’re working, it’s a good idea to stay out of the room until they’re done with the job, and disinfect the area in addition to any doorknobs or surfaces the repairperson may have touched during their visit. If they ask to use your bathroom, it can be awkward to say no, so Kortepeter says to just try not to enter right after they’ve flushed.

To limit particle exchange with the service worker, ask them to do the usual things: wear a mask, take off their shoes and use hand sanitizer before they begin working. For your own protection and theirs, everyone in your family should also wear a mask for the duration of time they’re doing work in your house, he says.

Some repairs can be really necessary for the comfort and safety of your home life, Kortepeter says — and if that’s the case, he says there are things you can do to ensure the risk of spreading the virus is low as it can be.

“Everything we do has to be a risk-benefit calculation, and I wouldn’t stop a necessary repair if it’s really needed — just like I wouldn’t stop going to the grocery store.”

“It all depends on how urgent they think the repair is needed,” says Dr. Mark Kortepeter , professor of epidemiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health.

When it comes to bringing home a repairperson, it’s essential to weigh the need for the fix against the potential transmission risk.

Is it safe for a repair person to work in my home?

Each week, we answer “frequently asked questions” about life during the coronavirus crisis. And we ask readers to send in their queries. Some of the questions we get are a little … unusual. They may not be the most critical health questions. Yet they are definitely interesting. So this week, here is a sampling of both frequently and infrequently asked questions. If you have a question you’d like us to consider for a future post, email us at goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line: “Weekly Coronavirus Questions.”

Experts around the country warn if social distancing precautions aren’t followed, Florida could become the next epicenter of COVID-19.

Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, and Brevard all had their highest daily number of new cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Across the state, more than 87,000 people are sick and 3,104 people have died. More than 12,700 people have been hospitalized with severe symptoms.

Here’s the rundown so far:

Orange County: 4,157 cases, 389 hospitalizations, 48 deaths

Osceola County: 911 cases, 165 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

Seminole County: 1,092 cases, 129 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

Volusia County: 1,103 cases, 183 hospitalizations, 53 deaths

Brevard County: 736 cases, 88 hospitalizations, 16 deaths

Lake County: 631 cases, 89 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

Sumter County: 275 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 17 deaths

If you live in Orange County, a mask mandate takes effect midnight on Saturday. Anyone visiting, working or living in the county must wear a mask anytime they are in public spaces.

Take a coronavirus news break: Teyana Taylor on ‘The Album’ and asserting her creative vision

Ailsa Chang, NPR

For most artists, choreographing a Beyoncé music video might be a career peak. But for Teyana Taylor, who did it when she was just 15 years old, it was only the beginning. She was signed to Pharrell’s label, Star Trak Entertainment, the year after that and since then, Taylor’s grown up in the entertainment business, acting in movies, modeling, starring in reality TV shows, directing and dancing in music videos.

Now, Taylor’s out with her third record, simply called The Album. It features guest appearances from a slew of big names like Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Erykah Badu and she chose an important day for the album’s release: Juneteenth. It’s a day for observing the end of slavery in Texas, the last state to free its slaves.

“I personally felt like it was only right,” Taylor says, “because it’s a celebration for my culture and my people, to show that no matter what we go through, we always pull through.”

But we started our conversation where the album starts, with the birth of her first child. Taylor didn’t have time to get to the hospital, and she uses the recording of the 911 call in which her husband, NBA star Iman Shumpert, is learning how to help deliver their baby.

“Everything happened so fast,” Taylor recalls. “I pushed one time, she came out. It felt like a movie.”

Taylor says she wanted to have that 911 call on her last album, K.T.S.E., which was produced by Kanye West. She’s been public about being really unhappy with her lack of creative control on that project. She says this new album is quite different.

Read the full article here.

Insurers may only pay for coronavirus tests when they’re ‘medically necessary’

Blake Farmer, NPR

In the wake of the massive turnout at anti-racism demonstrations around the country, public health officials are encouraging protesters to get tested for the coronavirus. As purely precautionary testing has become more common, some insurance companies are arguing they can’t just pay for everyone who’s concerned about their risk to get tested.

Lynne Cushing of Nashville, Tenn., says she had been pretty strict about social distancing until the recent protests, which she felt compelled to attend.

“I had hoped to kind of stay on the edge or the periphery a little bit,” she says. “But I didn’t think about the fact that everyone’s going to be chanting. There’s going to be all this forced air coming out of people at the demonstration.”

So a few days after marching in her mask, she went to a curbside clinic for a COVID-19 test. Cushing knew health plans had to cover the test and can’t even charge a co-pay.

“Because I have health insurance, I’m lucky in that regard,” she says.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed by Congress requires health plans to fully pay for testing deemed “medically necessary.” But as testing expands enough to allow people without symptoms to be tested, a gray area is beginning to appear.

The coverage mandate can be up to interpretation.

“This is a very live and active debate right now,” says health policy research professor Sabrina Corlette of Georgetown University.

“That requirement may only apply if you’ve been referred for a test by a health care professional after presenting with symptoms of the disease,” she says.

The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says full coverage is required “when medically appropriate for the individual, as determined by the individual’s attending health care provider in accordance with accepted standards of current medical practice.”

Health plans have been erring on the side of paying the full cost, though hospitals have reported some self-funded plans trying to impose co-pays and deductibles. But the nation’s largest insurer, UnitedHealthcare, makes the same distinction, that full coverage does require a test to be deemed medically necessary.

The concern is that an open-ended commitment to pay for testing would lead to runaway costs for health plans.

“These are some very big numbers that we’re looking at,” says Kristine Grow, spokesperson for America’s Health Insurance Plans.

Read the full article here.

Pandemic panic in Pakistan: “People are just literally fighting for beds”

Diaa Hadid, NPR

Last week, Zain Tafneesh’s family drove from hospital to hospital trying to find a bed for her 86-year-old grandfather. He had COVID-19 and was struggling to breathe. “We were helpless, we were begging,” Tafneesh says. “Imagine that old man was in the car crying for oxygen, and the hospitals were showing no mercy.”

Finally, Tafneesh’s uncle called a powerful friend in the army, who got her grandfather into a public hospital near the Pakistani capital Islamabad. Tafneesh said that hospital had initially turned him away, claiming they had no space. The bed provided had likely been reserved for health workers who contract the virus.

“People are just literally fighting for beds,” says Dr. Samar Fakhar, a resident surgeon at the government-run Khyber Teaching Hospital, in the northern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The current surge of COVID-19 cases – which came after the government lifted its weeks-long lockdown at the end of May — is roiling the country. Pakistan now has one of the highest numbers of daily new cases in the world: 5,358 on Thursday, June 18. The total case count is 160,118 – and expected to reach more than a million by the end of July.

Florida governor says spike in COVID-19 due to more testing

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying a continued rise in confirmed coronavirus cases after the state reopened by saying more young people with no symptoms are being tested. He also hinted Friday that recent protests over the death of George Floyd might drive up positive tests, and said some people have started to disregard advice to wear masks, social distance and avoid large crowds. Florida has had nearly 90,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, resulting in more than 3,100 deaths. The state has allowed bars, restaurants and some theme parks to reopen, and since then cases have spiked.

Advocates worry Blacks, Hispanics falling behind in census

The Associated Press

Advocates worry Blacks, Hispanics falling behind in census

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Halfway through the extended effort to count every U.S. resident, civil rights leaders worry that minority communities are falling behind in responding to the 2020 census. Both the National Urban League and the NALEO Educational Fund are sounding the alarm Blacks and Hispanics are trailing the rest of the nation in answering the census questionnaire. The count helps determine where $1.5 trillion dollars in federal funding goes and how many congressional seats each state gets. An analysis shows that neighborhoods with concentrations of Black residents had a self-response rate of 51%. That compares to 53.8% for Hispanic neighborhoods and 65.5% for white-dominant neighborhoods. Apple closing 11 stores again in states seeing a spike in coronavirus cases Bobby Allyn, NPR Apple said Friday it has decided to close 11 stores in four states in which coronavirus infections are surging. The decision comes just weeks after the company had reopened those locations. The states where the stores are closing, starting Saturday, are in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. Last month, Apple started to reopen about 30 of its 271 stores in the U.S., requiring customers to have temperature checks and wear a mask before entering the stores. Employees also have to wear face coverings at all times and observe social distancing. Apple said it would regularly conduct deep cleanings of all surfaces and device displays. In some states, reopening the economy has led to increased infections. In North Carolina, Arizona and Texas, virus-related hospitalizations have recently hit records.

Disney cancels Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2020

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World has canceled the 2020 version of its after-hours Halloween party at Magic Kingdom and announced changes to an annual food and wine festival. Park officials announced Thursday night that the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which usually begins in mid-August, won’t return this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The extra ticket event features a parade, character meet-and-greets and trick-or-treating. Park officials say Epcot will reopen July 15 with A Taste of Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. Disney closed its parks in mid-March and will reopen in phases beginning July 11.

Disney to roll out new reservation system when parks reopen

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — When Walt Disney World reopens its Florida theme parks next month after shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic, they’ll be rolling out a new reservation system. The company announced Friday that the new Disney Park Pass System will operate through disneyworld.com on either a desktop or mobile device. Registration through a My Disney Experience account will be required. Visitors must have a valid park ticket or an annual pass to get reservations. The system isn’t yet available, but will be rolled out before the parks reopen starting July 11. Disney closed in mid-March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld reopened earlier this month.

Does more testing in Florida really equal more cases of COVID-19? Depends on who you ask

Gina Jordan, WFSU

Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters this week Florida is seeing more positive cases of COVID-19 due to more widespread testing. The same reason has been offered by President Donald Trump as cases spike in other states as well. DeSantis attributes the record increases in daily coronavirus cases to lots of testing, which now regularly includes people who don’t have symptoms. He notes high-risk areas are being heavily targeted for tests, like nursing homes, prisons, and migrant worker communities. “These are folks who are living in close confines, a lot of people together for extended periods of time, and that provides the good venue for the virus to transmit.” In April, as the state was moving into Phase 1 of reopening, DeSantis predicted more testing would lead to more positive cases. Now, he’s explaining why Florida’s Phase 2 reopening will continue despite more COVID-19. “You will see more cases because you’re identifying those subclinical cases that just would not have been tested previously, and I said that, you know, you could. 2,000 cases a day in a state this big. That was something that was definitely in the offer for this, and it’s just because of how you’re doing the testing.” “It is not exactly that simple,” says Adrian Barbu, a professor in the statistics department at Florida State University. “Some people are tested multiple times. So if you test the same person multiple times, it’s not like a random sample of the population. Imagine you have only one person, and you’re tested a million times. How is that telling you anything about how many cases are in all the population in Florida?” Now that cases are spiking around the country, the Policy Lab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has a national model that shows Florida may be the next epicenter of the pandemic. The lab’s doctor, David Rubin told WUSF the model does take into account increased testing, as DeSantis suggested. “Particularly when we see forecasts that have been increasing in several weeks, involving multiple surrounding areas and then are supported by additional data like hospitalizations or an increased test positivity rate, I think we have a fairly clear signal of concern for Florida that needs to be addressed.” Dr. Anthony Fauci agrees. He is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — and the immunologist of record for the U.S. government. He recently told the Wall Street Journal the rise in cases cannot be explained by increased testing.

Orlando area’s jobless rate at 22.6%, Osceola County’s at 31.1%

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

State unemployment numbers released Friday show that Central Florida, and especially Osceola County, continued to suffer from huge job losses in May.

Florida’s adjusted jobless rate increased to 14.5 percent.

And the local picture is much worse.

The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area’s unemployment rate rose 5 percentage points since April to 22.6%. That reflects the loss of 217,000 non-agricultural jobs compared to May of last year.

Osceola County has the state’s highest unemployment rate at 31.1%.

And the next three hardest-hit counties are also in Central Florida: Orange County at 23.2%, Lake County at 20.6%, and Polk County at 19.1%.

FAA says business travel will be slow to come back to airlines

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Speaking at a virtual event hosted by Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, FAA administrator Steve Dickson said business travel will be slow to come back to airlines.

Before the virus, business travel accounted for some 70 percent of airline business.

Dickson said he thinks leisure travelers will return to the air before business travel picks up.

Still, he worries international travel will lag behind.

“I think, because of the trajectory of the virus around the world […] international travel at any kind of large scale it’ll be you know on out a little bit, a little bit further,” Dickson said.

Orlando International Airport says travel is even lower than forecasted. Earlier this week, MCO said only about 10,000 passengers passed through the airport in a single day–a 74 percent drop in traffic compared with projections.

FAA administrator Dickson is also concerned about a lack of funding to a FAA trust that supports airport renovations and upgrades to airline infrastructure.

A tax holiday declared in the CARES Act has limited money to the fund. He says he’ll work with Congress to help fund the trust.

California Gov. Newsom makes face masks mandatory amid rising coronavirus cases

Vanessa Romo, NPR

Californians are required to wear face coverings in high-risk settings as the state continues to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the statewide order on Thursday. It follows new guidance from the California Department of Public Health that asymptomatic or presymptomatic people can still spread the disease.

“Our numbers are going up, not going down. Hospitalization numbers are just starting to creep back up, and I’m very concerned by what we’re seeing,” Newsom told Los Angeles’ ABC7.

“We think the most impactful thing we can do, short of going back to a stay-at-home order, is wearing face coverings when we can’t practice physical distancing,” the governor added.

In the latest guidance, the Department of Public Health explained, “The use of face coverings by everyone can limit the release of infected droplets when talking, coughing, and/or sneezing, as well as reinforce physical distancing.”

People will be required to wear masks or other coverings in public spaces, including while taking public transportation, seeking medical care, shopping and in most work scenarios.

Read the full article here.

DCF Secretary says mental health services need to be more accessible

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Members of the state’s suicide prevention coordinating council say the pandemic will likely increase how many people will die this year by suicide. The group is drafting recommendations to help people in crisis.