NPR News


4 Dead During Crash on I-95 in Brevard County

by The Associated Press (NPR)

Four people were killed in the crash at 6 pm. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Florida Highway Patrol says at least four people died in a crash on I-95 southbound in Florida.

The crash happened Tuesday night in Brevard County, which is about 50 miles east of Orlando.

A spokeswoman for the FHP says the crash closed all but one lane of I-95 southbound, with road blockage continuing through Wednesday morning.

She said a semi-truck driven by a man from Georgia and a pickup truck pulling a trailer collided around 6:00 p.m. The pickup was being driven by someone from Fort Pierce, Florida.

All four victims were in the pickup truck. All four were men, between the ages of 30 and 50, and all were from Fort Pierce.

The crash is under investigation.


