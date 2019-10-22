3D Printers On Mars? One Company’s Plan To Establish Manufacturing On The Red Planet

Private company Relativity Space is designing and manufacturing 3D printed rockets to launch from Cape Canaveral but one day hopes to see the technology building parts on places like the moon or Mars.

We’ll talk with Relativity Space’s Jordan Noone about the prospects of 3D printing on other worlds — and what his company is doing here on Earth to support that goal.

Then, different telescopes see in different wavelengths. What’s the difference between ultraviolet, infrared and microwave — and how do different wavelengths help us uncover the mysteries of the universe? We’ll ask our panel of expert scientists on this week’s installment of “I’d Like to Know”.