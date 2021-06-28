 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
30 Dogs Get New Home in Florida For the Holidays

30 Texas pups are getting a new life this Independence Day at a Titusville animal shelter.  

The dogs are from Edinberg, Texas on the US-Mexico Border, where there’s currently an influx of animals being left behind.

Susan Naylor of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Brevard County says staff will transport 30 dogs by truck to their Titusville Adoption Center. 

She says this isn’t the first time they’ve helped out shelters in other Southern states. 

“So hurricanes and other types of disasters are big for us. We go help out. We’ve been to Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Georgia, all those places during disaster situations and we’re always here to help them whenever we can.”

She says the dogs will find new homes in central Florida. 

“If you’re looking to adopt, you can always bring a dog or a cat home from our shelter and that will help make room for one more that we can save from somewhere else.”

Naylor says they adopted 14 dogs from the same Texas shelter after the February blizzards that left people without heat and water.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

