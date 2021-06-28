30 Dogs Get New Home in Florida For the Holidays

30 Texas pups are getting a new life this Independence Day at a Titusville animal shelter.

The dogs are from Edinberg, Texas on the US-Mexico Border, where there’s currently an influx of animals being left behind.

Susan Naylor of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Brevard County says staff will transport 30 dogs by truck to their Titusville Adoption Center.

She says this isn’t the first time they’ve helped out shelters in other Southern states.

“So hurricanes and other types of disasters are big for us. We go help out. We’ve been to Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Georgia, all those places during disaster situations and we’re always here to help them whenever we can.”

She says the dogs will find new homes in central Florida.

“If you’re looking to adopt, you can always bring a dog or a cat home from our shelter and that will help make room for one more that we can save from somewhere else.”

Naylor says they adopted 14 dogs from the same Texas shelter after the February blizzards that left people without heat and water.