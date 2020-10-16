 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
3 men die, 1 injured at Orlando motorcycle club shooting

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Yulian As

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say three men are dead and one man is injured in a shooting sparked by a confrontation at a warehouse used by a motorcycle club.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for suspects who may have fled the area in Orlando.

Investigators are still not clear whether those who died or were injured fired a weapon themselves.

Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina told news reporters that some witnesses have spoken to investigators and said the argument appeared to have been over a motorcycle.


