3 Dead, Dozens Hospitalized at Seminole Nursing Home; Florida Ag Site Connects Farmers with Customers; Your Coronavirus Update for 4/18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement on Friday came as north Florida beaches became among the first to allow beach-goers to return since the closures.

Thank you Jacksonville. I appreciate your social distancing and responsible behavior as we opened our beaches for walking, swimming, running etc. No groups congregating. 5 pm to 8pm opening tonight. This is the 7pm shot from Councilman Diamond from the beach. Well done Jax https://t.co/VPVrhG40zC — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 18, 2020

Mayor Lenny Curry says Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can be used only for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming and surfing.

Florida officials were criticized for leaving beaches open during spring break. Most counties closed their beaches in response or kept them open under very restrictive conditions.

FDACS reports “Florida Farm To You” page is helping farmers sell their products

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Earlier this week, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services launched a new webpage to connect farmers with potential buyers.

The Department is reporting about 212 different submissions of products have been made on its “Florida Farm To You” page. The agency’s Franco Ripple says some farmers that have uploaded their products are seeing a spike in sales.

From protecting food safety and feeding children, to keeping food animals healthy and ensuring 46 million agriculture workers remain essential, check out ten ways from @NASDAnews that state agriculture departments like @FDACS are keeping Americans fed during #COVID19. — FL Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services (@FDACS) April 17, 2020

“To our knowledge there’s not been you know at least in Florida a comprehensive kind of database where farmers can upload what they’ve got and people can find it and go buy it directly contacting farmers in their communities.”

The “Florida Farm To You” page lists several different farms in the Big Bend Area that are directly selling goods to consumers. Items listed include blueberries, oysters and pork.

Florida police union requests ‘pandemic pay’ for officers

The Associated Press

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police union has requested its members be given extra “pandemic pay” for working during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ledger reports the request was made in a letter Tuesday by the President of West Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, Nick Marolda, to Lakeland city officials.

City Manager Tony Delgado says officers were paid extra wages in prior times for putting in more work through emergency situations including tornadoes and hurricanes.

Delgado adds it’s not clear if the funds refunded by the federal government in those situations would apply to the virus. City officials have asked Marolda to come up with a proposal for the pandemic pay.

