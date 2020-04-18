3 Dead, Dozens Hospitalized at Seminole Nursing Home; Florida Ag Site Connects Farmers with Customers; Your Coronavirus Update for 4/18
6 a.m. update
3 dead, dozens hospitalized after COVID-19 spreads through Seminole nursing home
Dylan Rudolph, WUSF
A Seminole nursing home is being evacuated after the Pinellas County medical examiner’s office reported three residents died there because of COVID-19.
The Tampa Bay Times reported the remaining 39 residents of Freedom Square of Seminole were being evacuated starting Friday. The facility will also be decontaminated.
Almost 40 nursing home patients were transferred to local hospitals earlier this week – some tested positive for coronavirus, while others showed symptoms.
The Florida Health Care Association reports that, as of Thursday, more than 1,400 nursing home residents and staff statewide have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
Despite that high number – and the high risk for their residents – Kristen Knapp, the Association’s Director of Communications, said that nursing homes are not a priority in receiving supplies.
“And yes, we should be a priority. Our caregivers are on the front lines of trying to protect our most vulnerable citizens, and we need priority to supplies.”
Knapp adds that only forty 40 percent of her groups’ members have two weeks’ worth of supplies. While private vendors are trying to make up the gap, she says it still will take two to three weeks for deliveries.
Florida opening 2 walk-in test sites in underserved places
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will open two walk-in coronavirus testing sites in the Fort Lauderdale area to ensure people who can’t get to drive-up locations have a way to get checked.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday the two sites are in predominantly African American communities in Broward County, which has been one of the hardest-hit places by the virus.
Many people in such areas rely on public transportation or other means to get around and have difficulty getting to a drive-up testing site. State Department of Health statistics show that more than 225,000 people have been tested for the virus in Florida.
More than 24,000 people in Florida have tested positive, leading to more than 3,500 hospitalizations and 686 deaths.
Governor gives some Florida beaches green light to reopen
The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement on Friday came as north Florida beaches became among the first to allow beach-goers to return since the closures.
Mayor Lenny Curry says Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can be used only for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming and surfing.
Florida officials were criticized for leaving beaches open during spring break. Most counties closed their beaches in response or kept them open under very restrictive conditions.
FDACS reports “Florida Farm To You” page is helping farmers sell their products
Robbie Gaffney, WFSU
Earlier this week, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services launched a new webpage to connect farmers with potential buyers.
The Department is reporting about 212 different submissions of products have been made on its “Florida Farm To You” page. The agency’s Franco Ripple says some farmers that have uploaded their products are seeing a spike in sales.
“To our knowledge there’s not been you know at least in Florida a comprehensive kind of database where farmers can upload what they’ve got and people can find it and go buy it directly contacting farmers in their communities.”
The “Florida Farm To You” page lists several different farms in the Big Bend Area that are directly selling goods to consumers. Items listed include blueberries, oysters and pork.
Florida police union requests ‘pandemic pay’ for officers
The Associated Press
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police union has requested its members be given extra “pandemic pay” for working during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Ledger reports the request was made in a letter Tuesday by the President of West Central Florida Police Benevolent Association, Nick Marolda, to Lakeland city officials.
City Manager Tony Delgado says officers were paid extra wages in prior times for putting in more work through emergency situations including tornadoes and hurricanes.
Delgado adds it’s not clear if the funds refunded by the federal government in those situations would apply to the virus. City officials have asked Marolda to come up with a proposal for the pandemic pay.
Florida man encases self in concrete at governor’s mansion
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man encased himself in concrete outside the Governor’s Mansion in the state capital apparently to protest prison conditions related to the coronavirus.
A Tallahassee police spokesman says 28-year-old Jordan Mazurek put PVC pipes horizontally into two 55-gallon plastic drums filled with concrete, with some sort of mechanism that locked his arms in place.
He was first spotted about 6 a.m. Friday outside the fence surrounding the mansion and was eventually freed about 10:30 a.m.
The Tallahassee Democrat reported that one of Mazurek’s drums was painted with the words, “Stop the massacre.” The other read, “Free prisoners now.”
Click here for more of WMFE’s coronavirus coverage.
