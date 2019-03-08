 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Roundup


3/8/19: Battle Over Single-Use Plastics; First Spring Break After Hurricane Michael

by Heather Schatz (WJCT)

On today’s program, we looked at the environmental battle over single-use plastics in the Sunshine State with Holly Parker Curry, Florida regional manager with the Surfrider Foundation, and Samantha Padgett, general counsel with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

We also got an update on Hurricane Michael recovery efforts as the Panhandle prepares for spring break from Jessica Foster with WJHG-TV in Panama City.


