3/8/19: Battle Over Single-Use Plastics; First Spring Break After Hurricane Michael
On today’s program, we looked at the environmental battle over single-use plastics in the Sunshine State with Holly Parker Curry, Florida regional manager with the Surfrider Foundation, and Samantha Padgett, general counsel with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.
We also got an update on Hurricane Michael recovery efforts as the Panhandle prepares for spring break from Jessica Foster with WJHG-TV in Panama City.
Support 90.7 WMFE
Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity