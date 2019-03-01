3/1/19: Human Trafficking; Legislative Preview

This week, we took a closer look at human trafficking in Florida. We discussed the issue, and efforts to combat it with:

Julie Brown of The Miami Herald

of The Miami Herald Mary Helen Moore , of USA Today’s Florida Network and TC Palm

, of USA Today’s Florida Network and TC Palm Vicky Basra, Senior Vice President, the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center.

We also examined arming teachers and charter school money, which are just two of the big education issues lawmakers will deal with in the upcoming Legislative session.

We previewed the session, which officially begins on Tuesday, March 5, with John Kennedy, State Capital Reporter, GateHouse Media.

