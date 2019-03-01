 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Florida Roundup


3/1/19: Human Trafficking; Legislative Preview

by (WMFE)

This week, we took a closer look at human trafficking in Florida. We discussed the issue, and efforts to combat it with:

We also examined arming teachers and charter school money, which are just two of the big education issues lawmakers will deal with in the upcoming Legislative session.

We previewed the session, which officially begins on Tuesday, March 5, with John Kennedy, State Capital Reporter, GateHouse Media.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP