© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill arrested amid elderly-abuse investigation

WMFE | By Brendan Byrne
Published March 28, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
Photo: Commissioner Regina Hill
City of Orlando
/
YouTube
A grand jury indicted Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill on seven charges related to an FDLE investigation into the exploitation of an elderly constituent. Hill is seen here in this file photo at a city commission meeting

Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested Thursday morning after an indictment by a grand jury on seven charges including elderly abuse and fraud.

Hill’s arrest comes amid a year-long Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation alleging the mistreatment by Hill of a 96-year-old constituent. The probe found that Hill spent more $100,000 of the woman's money on herself.

An indictment filed in Orange County outlines three charges of elderly abuse and four counts of fraud.

Hill has served as city commissioner for District 5 since 2013. WMFE is not identifying the 96-year-old Parramore resident, who, according to a court filing, has a cognitive disability and age-related infirmities.

Earlier this month, a circuit judge in Orange County imposed a temporary protective injunction. It prevents Hill from having any contact with the woman, accessing her money or continuing to stay in a home the woman inherited.

In a statement, the City of Orlando says it does not have the authority to discipline or suspend an elected official -- that power lies with the Governor. Should that happen, the City is prepared to hold a special election to fill the district 5 city commission seat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. WMFE’s Joe Byrnes contributed to this report.
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is WMFE's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the WMFE newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing WMFE's internship program.

Byrne also hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details