Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill arrested amid elderly-abuse investigation

Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill was arrested Thursday morning after an indictment by a grand jury on seven charges including elderly abuse and fraud.

Hill’s arrest comes amid a year-long Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation alleging the mistreatment by Hill of a 96-year-old constituent. The probe found that Hill spent more $100,000 of the woman's money on herself.

An indictment filed in Orange County outlines three charges of elderly abuse and four counts of fraud.

Hill has served as city commissioner for District 5 since 2013. WMFE is not identifying the 96-year-old Parramore resident, who, according to a court filing, has a cognitive disability and age-related infirmities.

Earlier this month, a circuit judge in Orange County imposed a temporary protective injunction. It prevents Hill from having any contact with the woman, accessing her money or continuing to stay in a home the woman inherited.

In a statement, the City of Orlando says it does not have the authority to discipline or suspend an elected official -- that power lies with the Governor. Should that happen, the City is prepared to hold a special election to fill the district 5 city commission seat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. WMFE’s Joe Byrnes contributed to this report.