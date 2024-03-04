Orlando International Airport predicts record travel for spring break

Central Florida has its own kind of March Madness called spring break.

And Orlando International Airport and AAA-The Auto Club Group are forecasting a very busy season.

Spring break has already begun for some colleges. For example, Bethune Cookman's spring break is this week. It starts next Monday at Rollins College, and March 18 at University of Central Florida.

As for the high schools, Sumter County students are off this week; and Osceola, Lake and Marion public schools are closed next week. Orange and Seminole County public schools start spring break on March 18, and Volusia and Brevard on March 25.

The Orlando International Airport predicts a record 7.6 million passengers for the season, an 11% increase over last year.

The next four Saturdays will be the busiest days.

“This growth is actually a continuation of what we saw in 2023," Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Kevin Thibault said in a prepared statement. "For the year, we shattered all passenger records with more than 57.7 million travelers.”

Florida is the top choice for spring breakers, and within the state, Orlando is the top destination, according to AAA.

A survey of its members shows strong spring and summer travel, according to spokesman Mark Jenkins. That includes Florida residents.

"The great thing for Floridians is that Florida is right here," he said. "A lot of these popular destinations that other people have to jump on an airplane to get to. It's right here in our backyard."

The AAA survey found that 29% of Floridians are planning a trip for spring break, many of them choosing beaches or theme parks.

