Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich to set the all-time NCAA scoring record

Iowa's Caitlin Clark became the NCAA's all-time scoring leader on Sunday, as she closes out her final season with the Hawkeyes in a game against Ohio State.

Clark entered her last regular-season game 17 points shy of Pete Maravich's career record of 3,667 points. She passed the record, which has stood since 1970, with a free-throw toward the end of the first half.

Clark showed no reaction after the shot that took her to 3,668 points. In an interview at half-time, Clark said she wasn't aware she'd broken the record in that moment.

"When they announced it and everybody screamed — that's when I knew," she said.

Clark's path to the record for most points by a Division I player — men's or women's — has been a dominant one. She has put up an average of 32.2 points per game this season, scoring as many as 49 points in a single game last month against Michigan.

In her previous game four days ago, Clark passed Lynette Woodard's 3,649-point women's college record — set for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA recognized the women's sport.

"Listen, this is the greatest ticket on the planet right now," Woodard said in an interview with ESPN ahead of tip-off on Sunday. "I'm going to enjoy this right now."

Ticket prices for the record-setting game against Ohio State skyrocketed as people lined up to watch Clark make history on her senior day. Clark plans to enter the WNBA draft after this season.

Ticketing platform Logitix reported an average ticket price of $598 for the game, for sales since Feb. 1.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.