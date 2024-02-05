WMFE unveils new, interactive local show

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 6, WMFE invites Central Floridians to begin a thoughtful exploration of local issues as it launches its newest show Engage. Set to captivate audiences with new voices and in-depth perspectives on important news, the public media organization also welcomes the vibrant personality and talented host, Cheryn Stone, and veteran producer, Richard E. Copeland.

“As our flagship live radio show and podcast, Engage will bring people together for an essential hour of trusted conversation to expand our shared understanding of our region and each other,” said Judith Smelser, president and general manager of WMFE. “We are thrilled to welcome Cheryn and Richard to the WMFE team and eagerly anticipate how they will engage with the community, bringing insightful perspectives and a dynamic energy that will captivate our audience.”

Stone, an award-winning journalist, joins WMFE after six years as a news anchor with Spectrum News 13. She brings nearly two decades of experience and a track record of crafting impactful stories for Central Florida. Copeland, an award-winning producer, brings nearly three decades of radio production experience. Prior to joining WMFE, he worked as a senior producer at KJZZ 91.5 FM, public radio for the Phoenix, Arizona metro area.

“I have been lucky enough to call Central Florida home for several years and I've fallen in love with its energy, diversity and warmth,” said Cheryn Stone, host of WMFE’s Engage. “I look forward to bringing people together for an essential hour of trusted conversation to expand our shared understanding of our region and each other.”

A multi-platform production, Engage is accessible on radio at 90.7 FM in metro Orlando and surrounding counties and 89.5 FM in Ocala and The Villages, as well as on podcast platforms, smart speakers and the WMFE website and app. Audiences can tune in live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m. on radio and all streaming platforms.

The public can interact with Engage by email (Engage@wmfe.org), voicemail (407-273-2300 extension 246) and website (wmfe.org). The show will soon launch “Talkback”, a way to record a message on your phone and have it sent directly to Engage, on the WMFE app. Additionally, the audience will soon be able to text Engage directly.

The launch of Engage closely follows the launch of WMFE’s The Wrap, a local news podcast dropping each Friday, offering a roundup of the top WMFE stories from the week. The additions come as part of a continuing effort to elevate WMFE’s programming while expanding audience engagement. The new additions mark a shift in the station’s programming lineup, beginning Feb. 5. The new broadcast schedule is available here.

To hear Engage, click here. To hear The Wrap, click here.

