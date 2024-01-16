© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The economic impact from the Red Sea tensions

By Scott Horsley,
Ari ShapiroLinah Mohammad Justine Kenin
Published January 16, 2024 at 4:58 PM EST

Attacks by Houthi rebels continue to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea. But so far the economic fallout has been relatively muted.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details