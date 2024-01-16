© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Eilat: A tourist town during war

By Jackie Northam,
Gus Contreras
Published January 16, 2024 at 4:58 PM EST

A visit to the southern resort town to see how it - and its tourism business - are faring during the Gaza war. Many of the hotels are filled with displaced Israelis.

Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
