© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

See all the red carpet looks from the 2024 Emmy Awards

Published January 15, 2024 at 6:02 PM EST
Laverne Cox attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard
/
Getty Images
Laverne Cox attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Awards season is upon us. Hollywood stars will attend The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The awards show showcases the years best of television and will be hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. The ceremony, originally scheduled for September was delayed due to Hollywood strikes resulting in nominations as far back as 2022.

Here are just some of tonight's most memorable red carpet looks.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Quinta Brunson
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Tyler James Williams
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel
Liv Hewson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Liv Hewson
Adam DiMarco
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Adam DiMarco
Dominique Fishback
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Dominique Fishback
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong
Joy Sunday
ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Joy Sunday
Samantha Hanratty
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Samantha Hanratty
Rhea Seehorn
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Rhea Seehorn
Jake Schreier
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jake Schreier
Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details