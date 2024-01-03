WMFE Welcomes Four New Members to its Board of Trustees

Meet Our New Trustees:

John A. de Armas

1. John A. de Armas

A visionary entrepreneur, profit accelerator and brand-centric executive with ultimate accountability for generating revenue & profit, John successfully oversees strategy, branding, marketing, customer experience, operations and finance. With an exceptional global track record of disrupting and revolutionizing organizations, he has held several impactful, C-level positions with P&L accountability from mid-sized to billion-dollar corporations. His cross-industry experience, unique ways of enterprise optimization, and creating powerful brands, have resulted in achieving market dominance and tier one market positions.

Terrance Hunter

2. Terrance Hunter

An Orlando native, Terrance has spent the past 15 years working in the nonprofit sector. He serves as the CEO of Central Florida Community Arts. Working across visual and performing arts, a single focus has threaded Terrance’s career: the power of an institution to build authentic, impactful relationships with the community, resulting in visible and lasting change. A dedicated community servant, Terrance serves on the board of the Hope CommUnity Center, National Alliance for Music in Vulnerable Communities and the Central Florida Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Lisa Rain

3. Lisa Rain

A catalyst for community growth and economic development, Lisa brings her passion for illuminating Florida’s potential to the board of trustees at WMFE. Leading Marketing and Events for Duke Energy Florida’s Economic Development team, Lisa helps foster growth, attract businesses and cultivate high-wage, high-value job opportunities for Florida’s communities. Lisa’s commitment to her community extends beyond the professional realm, actively contributing to boards such as the Florida Downtown Association, Girls on the Run of Central Florida and Keep Orlando Beautiful. As the former Chair of WMFE’s Community Advisory Board, Lisa is thrilled to continue her journey with WMFE as a trustee.

Ani Rodriguez Newbern

4. Ana “Ani” Rodriguez-Newbern

A shareholder-partner at Tangel-Rodriguez and Associates, Ani has litigated since 2013 and represents the State of Florida Department of Revenue in Child Support Enforcement cases. Committed to the Central Florida community, Ani served on the board of directors of the Orange County Bar Association Foundation from 2015 to 2020, where she served as 2017-2018 president. She is a past president of the Hispanic Bar Association of Central Florida, a past chair of the Hispanic Bar Association of Central Florida Foundation, and a proud member of Class VII of the Florida Bar's Wm. Reece Smith, Jr. Leadership Academy.

“Each of our new Trustees possesses a unique set of skills and experiences that will contribute to the growth and success of our organization,” said Judith Smelser, president & general manager of WMFE. “These four leaders will play a vital role in advancing WMFE's mission to provide Central Florida with journalism and fact-based content that empower the community to better understand and participate in our diverse and complex world.”

WMFE looks forward to an exciting and productive year ahead with these newly appointed Trustees.

