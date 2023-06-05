-
That technology allows company technicians to troubleshoot just about any power disruption by clicking on a screen at their St. Petersburg control center.
-
Hurricane season lasts through the end of November.
-
The National Hurricane Center says Arlene will weaken overnight and degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.
-
The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season kicks off Thursday with the formation of Tropical Depression Two off the Gulf Coast of Florida.
-
The sales tax holiday runs from May 27 to June 9. Residents are encouraged to use the tax exemptions to purchase supplies for their hurricane readiness kits.
-
Near average storm frequencies are expected this season in the Atlantic Basin.
-
The first 7-day Tropical Weather Outlook was published at 8 a.m. Monday, May 15.
-
National Hurricane Preparedness Week is underway and seeks to get residents prepared for whatever the upcoming hurricane season may bring.
-
Prepping for hurricane season starts with knowing your risks. Hurricanes are much more than just a coastal problem, so knowing what types of water and wind hazards could happen where you live is critical to your safety.