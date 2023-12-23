© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One man dead after shooting inside Ocala shopping mall

WMFE | By Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Published December 23, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST
Ocala Police Department are on scene at Paddock Mall on College Road in Ocala. According to OPD, a shooting inside the mall left one man dead and one woman injured on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.
Courtesy of Ocala Police Department
/
Facebook
Ocala Police Department are on scene at Paddock Mall on College Road in Ocala. According to OPD, a shooting inside the mall left one man dead and one woman injured on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

One man was killed and a woman injured in what Ocala Police said was a targeted shooting inside a shopping mall in Ocala on Saturday.

The shooting occurred during a busy time for holiday shopping with Christmas just two days away.

According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, multiple shots were fired in Paddock Mall around 3:40 p.m. By the time authorities arrived, the shooter had fled the scene.

The post said there is “heavy police presence” in the mall, as they conduct a secondary sweep of the area.

Police said that anyone who was present during the shooting or has information to call Ocala Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

This is a developing story. WMFE will update it as details become available. 

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.
Tags
Central Florida News
Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Lillian (Lilly) Hernández Caraballo is a bilingual, multimedia journalist covering housing and homelessness for WMFE, as a Report for America corps member.
See stories by Lillian Hernández Caraballo
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details