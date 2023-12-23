One man dead after shooting inside Ocala shopping mall

One man was killed and a woman injured in what Ocala Police said was a targeted shooting inside a shopping mall in Ocala on Saturday.

The shooting occurred during a busy time for holiday shopping with Christmas just two days away.

According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, multiple shots were fired in Paddock Mall around 3:40 p.m. By the time authorities arrived, the shooter had fled the scene.

The post said there is “heavy police presence” in the mall, as they conduct a secondary sweep of the area.

Police said that anyone who was present during the shooting or has information to call Ocala Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

This is a developing story. WMFE will update it as details become available.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.