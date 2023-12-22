WMFE's top 23 most viewed stories of 2023
2023 is coming to an end. Here at 90.7 WMFE, we are closing out the year by taking a look back at the 23 most popular stories from the year. From rising sea levels to African American history to stories of the unhoused, WMFE continues to bring you the unbiased news and information important to our region.
National economists predictions for 2024 mirror the assessment of local real estate agents. Here's a look at what is causing the potential recession and what it will mean for the housing market.
One million Florida properties are projected to be underwater. Today, those properties fund nearly 30% of local revenues for more than half the state's municipalities.
A statewide coalition of faith leaders has pledged to teach African American history, after the uproar over Florida’s new African American history standards.
The Florida Board of Education approved a new set of standards for teaching African American history in the state.
Angelique Miller had it all once, but life took some unexpected turns. The 55-year-old military widow found herself battling homelessness, mostly living in her car, for 10 years.
A 58-year-old white woman suspected of shooting through a closed door and killing her Black neighbor in Marion County was arrested overnight, four days after the incident. It's a case that prompted outrage and protest in Ocala.
The College Board says the Florida Department of Education has, “effectively” bannedan AP Psychology class in the state. AP African American History is already banned in Florida. The only way districts in Florida will be allowed to teach the Advanced Placement Psychology course is if they omit chapters on gender identity and sexuality.
Fast fashion is a business model based on mass-producing clothing items at a low cost. These items are pouring into Central Florida thrift stores.
9: Oldest Black fraternity pulls out of Florida convention due to African American history standards
A prominent national Black fraternity has pulled its yearly convention out of Florida, following uproar over the state’s new African American history standards for K-12 students.
A cyberattack in South Florida has shut down several Central Florida radiology and oncology diagnostic firms.
As Idalia continues to make its way toward Florida, Orange County is reminding residents to be careful as most injuries and deaths occur before and after the storm.
Randall Croom, associate professor at Stetson University, said when service on Brightline begins in Orlando, the impacts on the economy will be significant but nuanced.
Agape Perfecting Praise & Worship Center in Orlando is one of the Black churches using the toolkit.
Projected hikes in property appraisals accurately predicted taxing consequences. Here's how property taxes this year could impact your mortgage and what you can do about it.
12% of Floridians use drinking water from a private well, but UF/IFAS research shows about a third of them don’t know how to properly maintain those wells.
The district had received questions about whether schools were in danger in connection with the war in Israel.
The Soyuz capsule, which carried a crew of three to the station, was leaking coolant. A new capsule will take that crew home instead.
These forever chemicals aren’t broken down easily by the body, or in nature, and in small amounts over a prolonged time can cause cancer as well as miscarriages.
The Board voted to close the University’s Leesburg, South Orlando, and Palm Bay campuses and to reclassify the UCF Ocala campus to a special service site.
AdventHealth CentraCare is reporting increased amounts of stomach bug cases in Central Florida. Here's what you should know.
Basketball Wives Orlando made its premiere Monday night on VH1. Stetson University's Randall Croom says the show could have significant impacts on our economy.
These rules have been in place at public schools in the state since July 1st under the Safety in Private Spaces Act.
The new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has approved a resolution giving it supreme authority over any future land use in the former Reedy Creek district.