U.S. Department of Labor to report on November's inflation rate

By Scott Horsley,
Michel Martin
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:55 AM EST

The Labor Department reports on November's inflation rate this morning. It comes just ahead of a Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
