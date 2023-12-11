© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A look at the allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs

By Sidney Madden
Published December 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST

NPR Music's Sidney Madden gets us up to date on the several lawsuits and allegations of sexual assault against rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
