Gated development with 360 apartments planned for Oviedo Mall

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published December 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST
This map provided by Oviedo shows the location of a planned 360-apartment gated development at the Oviedo Mall.
Screenshot
/
City of Oviedo
The Oviedo City Council will consider tweaking the development plan for the Oviedo Mall Monday evening to prepare the way for a gated residential community with hundreds of apartments.

An attorney for Picerne Development told council members last month that it'll be a $100 million project.

The development -- called Oasis at Oviedo Mall -- will have 360 units in seven buildings, plus a club house and a pool, according to planning documents.

It's planned for 15 acres at the east end of the mall. That's the area of the former Macy's store and its parking lots. The store closed in 2017.

An earlier residential plan included 175 age-restricted apartments. This development does not.

At a previous meeting, council members voted unanimously to advance the ordinance.
Tags
Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
