Israel and Hamas have agreed to pause the fighting in Gaza for another day

By Steve Inskeep,
Michele Kelemen
Published November 30, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel in an effort to further extend the ceasefire and secure the release of more hostages.

Copyright 2023 NPR
