Photos: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter honored at memorial service

A memorial service took place today for former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta.
Family including children and grandchildren were in attendance and speaking on behalf of her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who was there despite his frail health.
Rosalynn Carter died earlier this month at the age of 96. Her husband of more than 77 years, former president Jimmy Carter, is 99 years old.
The service was a rare gathering of every living first lady and most presidents. President Joe Biden was accompanied by first lady Jill Biden. Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed.
