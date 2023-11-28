© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County changes stance on toll road, more than 3 years after Split Oak amendment passed

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published November 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST
Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla offered a motion changing the county's stance on a toll road through Split Oak Forest.
Screenshot
/
Orange County via YouTube
Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla offered a motion changing the county's stance on a toll road through Split Oak Forest.

Orange County commissioners decided to take a charter amendment approved by voters more than three years ago into account and oppose building the Osceola Parkway Extension through Split Oak Forest.

In 2019, the County Commission resolved to support the Central Florida Expressway Authority's toll road, which would slice through the southern end of the nearly 1,700-acre conservation area.

Then, in November 2020, residents voted overwhelming to protect the forest. Despite that, county staff have continued to act on the earlier resolution as the county's position on the toll road.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission manages the forest and will take up the issue next Tuesday during a meeting in Orlando.

Before then, Commissioner Emily Bonilla wanted to make sure the county changed its message.

"So I feel that this board should direct staff to state that we no longer support this toll road through Split Oak Forest because of the vote," she said. "Eight-six percent of the voters voted not to do that."

Her measure passed 6 to 1 with Commissioner Christine Moore voting against it.
Tags
Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details