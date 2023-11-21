Forecast predicts rainfall for much of the state tomorrow

A rise in rain totals is expected for tomorrow for much of the sunshine state.

A strong cold front is set to drive rain into the west and central Panhandle tonight and central Florida on Wednesday.

The western Panhandle already felt the effects of the system as it brought widespread thunderstorms and damaging winds Tuesday morning.

Rain chances are high today for the central Panhandle, and scattered storms could redevelop and slide east in the region tonight.

Meteorologist Jeff George with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says the storms will continue to track eastward today and persist in the central and eastern Panhandle until the evening.

Some areas may catch several inches of rain, and storms may delay holiday travel plans tomorrow. Be prepared to receive the latest updates and warnings to stay weather aware.