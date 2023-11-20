© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NPR's Books We Love 2023 launches today

By Andrew Limbong
Published November 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST

Books We Love 2023 launches Monday. Book of the Day host Andrew Limbong talks about our annual, interactive guide to the years' best books.

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
