IAAPA makes presence felt in Orlando with tourist dollars and a drone show

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published November 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST
Video provided by IAAPA
The Sky Elements Drone Show is scheduled to fly over the Orange County Convention Center on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

For this week, at least, Orlando is the center of the theme park world.

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions -- known as IAAPA -- is once again holding its global expo at the Orange County Convention Center.

IAAPA said the expo was expected to draw 35,000 participants. Visit Orlando put the estimate at 41,000 and said it will add $105 million to the local economy.

The convention center has been the regular home for the expo since 2010. And the trade association has its headquarters in Orlando.

This year's expo runs through Friday, with 1,100 exhibitors using more 550,000 square feet of exhibit space.

An IAAPA executive says the surprises this year include a record-breaking drone show and a Clue game to challenge guests as they move around the show floor.

The drone display is sponsored by Sky Elements. It includes showcased the IAAPA logo and other images, such as a water slide and auto racing.

Sky Elements Drone Show was scheduled Saturday over the convention center and will fly again at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
