Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announces he won't seek reelection in 2024

By A Martínez,
Dave Mistich
Published November 10, 2023 at 5:13 AM EST

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's decision may hurt his party's chances of holding onto a slim majority in the Senate.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Dave Mistich
Originally from Washington, W.Va., Dave Mistich joined NPR part-time as an associate producer for the Newcast unit in September 2019 — after nearly a decade of filing stories for the network as a Member station reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting. In July 2021, he also joined the Newsdesk as a part-time reporter.
