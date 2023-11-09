© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won't seek reelection in 2024

By Deirdre Walsh
Published November 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in June.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in June.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced Thursday that he will not run for reelection in 2024. The decision means Democrats face an uphill climb to keep their narrow majority in next year's election

Democrats already faced a tough map in 2024 to keep control of the Senate. They have 23 seats on the ballot and the most contested ones are in red states like Ohio, Montana and West Virginia.

Manchin says he accomplished what he set out to do for his home state. But he added he's not done with politics.

"What I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together," Manchin said in a video released on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Manchin has previously suggested he might be open to a third party bid to run for president. Several West Virginia Republicans were already running against Manchin, including Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex Mooney. The head of the Senate GOP's campaign committee Steve Daines released a statement saying "we like our odds in West Virginia."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details