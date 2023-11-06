Ad Council, AARP hope to reach adults in need of 'pretirement' planning

AARP and the Ad Council are teaming up help to people in their 40s and 50s plan and save for retirement.

The nonprofits are calling that stage in life "pretirement."

The Ad Council released a PSA last week directing people to ThisIsPretirement.org. In the ad, a woman is surprised in her home by a hairy monster with huge gray eyes.

There’s ominous music. And the moster says: “Hi, I'm your retirement fear. But don't be scared. You're still in pretirement.”

“Pretirement?” the woman says. “Does that mean I have more time to plan?”

“ Preee-cisely,” the monser replies.

AARP Senior Director of Communications Strategy Mary Liz Burns says many people nearing retirement feel anxious and unprepared.

“Most people think that they're going to outlive their savings,” she said. “Or they haven't been able to save enough or at all. And these new ads and a new free website are encouraging people, empowering them, letting them know that financial planning and just thinking about your future only takes a few small steps. And it doesn't have to be scary.

The website includes a quiz and an a number of practical steps adults nearing retirement can take – depending on their situation.

An AARP survey shows that most Americans see retirement as a chance for greater freedom -- to enjoy family, hobbies and other passions. But more than 60 percent worry they won't have the money for major expenses -- like long-term care -- or enough to last through later years.

Two-thirds of non-retirees expect to keep working in retirement, if only part-time. That may not be realistic. The vast majority of current retirees don’t work.

