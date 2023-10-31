Shows will go on, despite a fire that destroyed the Flagler Playhouse in Bunnell

After a fire that destroyed its historic theater Sunday night, the leader of The Flagler Playhouse in Bunnell says its season -- and its program serving children with disabilities -- will go on.

As for the cause of the blaze, Flagler County Fire Chief Michael Tucker says investigators have not made a determination but they have ruled out arson.

Jerri Berry, president of The Flagler Playhouse, says the community and other theater groups in the region have rallied in support, including offers of temporary venues.

"We're hoping to be able to rebuild right where we're at and continue, you know, being a contributing member of the city of Bunnell and Flagler County, bringing theater," Berry said on Tuesday.

The volunteer community theater is one of five in Florida that offerthe Penguin Project, in which kids with disabilities put on a show with support from other students.

Berry said the theater had to cancel a comedy slated to start this weekend, after losing the elaborate set and props.

"'The Play That Goes Wrong' -- that's, that's what it's about, the set and the props," she said. "So that one is not going to be able to. But my priority is to make sure our people are taken care of and that we're able to continue somewhere to put on the rest of our season and Penguin Project."

She says parts of the complex can be saved but the theater itself is a total loss. She hopes to rebuild.

