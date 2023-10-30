© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Fire decimates The Flagler Playhouse in Bunnell

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT
Photos posted by the Palm Coast Fire Department show flames burning through the roof of The Flagler Playhouse and damaging the steeple as firefighters battle the blaze.
Palm Coast Fire Department
/
Via Facebook
The city of Bunnell may have lost a historic landmark and a cultural centerpiece Sunday night when The Flagler Playhouse was badly damaged by fire.

Bunnell Mayor Chatherine Robinson says the community is devastated by the fire. The building -- dating from the 1950s -- used to be the First Baptist Church and in 2006 became The Flagler Playhouse.

Robinson says it's also a tragedy on a personal level.

"I was telling someone else last night as I was sat there watching it burn," she said Monday, "that I got married in that building 49 years ago and I was baptized with my mom at the age of 19 in that building. My children were baptized ... we went to church there for many years."

The mayor says it's too early to say whether the building can -- or will be -- rebuilt.

It's among a few historic buildings along Moody Boulevard in the Bunnell.

"That building," Robinson said, "is right beside the old courthouse, which is another historic building owned by the county. ... It just really lent itself to almost a little bit of a historical district for Bunnell."

Units from multiple fire departments were dispatched beginning at 10:02 p.m., according to Flagler County Fire Rescue. Officials say that when they arrived the blaze was in the rear but quickly spread through the attic.

A farce was set to open at the playhouse on Friday. Its title: "The Play that Goes Wrong."
Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
