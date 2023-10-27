© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
City of Orlando closes on sale of Pulse nightclub

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
Pulse Nightclub
Joe Byrnes
/
WMFE News
Visitors were at the existing memorial at the Pulse Nightclub Monday ahead of a vote by the City Council to purchase the site for $2 million.

The city of Orlando officially owns Pulse nightclub.

The city finalized the $2 million sale of the nightclub Friday, with plans to create a permanent memorial.

A plan to build a separate museum by the OnePulse foundation has been canceled. The Foundation met with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings today and agreed to return unused tourist development tax dollars for the site. That money will go toward building a memorial on the site.

In a statement, the mayor says the future of the nonprofit is unclear.

City commissioners approved the sale of the property earlier this week after listening to comments from residents and Pulse survivors and victims’ families.

49 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the club in 2016.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
