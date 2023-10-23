© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The House is without a speaker, nearly 3 weeks after Kevin McCarthy was ousted

By Steve Inskeep,
Domenico Montanaro
Published October 23, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT

House Republicans are trying once again to nominate a new speaker to lead the chamber. A candidate forum is planned for Monday.

Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
