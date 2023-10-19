© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
WNBA champions: Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 70-69

Published October 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RYAN RUOCCO: The Aces on top yet again.

MARTÍNEZ: It's rare for a WNBA team to win two championships in a row. It's been over two decades since it last happened. But last night, the Las Vegas Aces edged the New York Liberty 70-69 and secured bragging rights as back-to-back WNBA champs. The two other teams that have accomplished this - the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

