WNBA champions: Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 70-69

RYAN RUOCCO: The Aces on top yet again.

MARTÍNEZ: It's rare for a WNBA team to win two championships in a row. It's been over two decades since it last happened. But last night, the Las Vegas Aces edged the New York Liberty 70-69 and secured bragging rights as back-to-back WNBA champs. The two other teams that have accomplished this - the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks.

