Running is a great sport at any age but George Etzweiler takes it to new levels

Published October 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Michel Martin. Running is a great sport at any age, but George Etzweiler is taking that to new levels. The retired Penn State professor took up running for exercise at 49. At 97, he put together a running club for seniors. And now at 103, he's training for his latest race, a 50-mile relay this weekend. His leg is 3.4 miles. When reporters asked Etzweiler for his advice, he said, don't eat meat, exercise, and join a group that has a lot of fun.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

