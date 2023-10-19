Orlando council votes Monday on $2 million deal to buy Pulse Nightclub

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Wednesday that the city has plans to purchase the Pulse Nightclub, the LGBTQ+ venue where a gunman killed 49 people in June 2016.

The Orlando City Council will vote on the $2 million purchase at its meeting Monday afternoon. The city could close the deal October 27th.

A city spokeswoman says the property, at 1912 S. Orange Ave., was appraised at $1.9 million.

The onePulse Foundation -- founded by an owner of the nightclub -- had announced plans for a new memorial elsewhere.

But Dyer says he met recently with Pulse survivors and members of victims' families. He says the"49 angels" deserve a permanent memorial located at the Pulse site.

Dyer says the city is committed to a "collaborative, thoughtful approach" that works with the families to honor the victims and pay tribute to the resiliency of Orlando.

The site was designated as a national memorial two years ago.