© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando council votes Monday on $2 million deal to buy Pulse Nightclub

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published October 19, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT
The Pulse Memorial.
Matthew Peddie
/
WMFE News file photo
The Pulse Memorial.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Wednesday that the city has plans to purchase the Pulse Nightclub, the LGBTQ+ venue where a gunman killed 49 people in June 2016.

The Orlando City Council will vote on the $2 million purchase at its meeting Monday afternoon. The city could close the deal October 27th.

A city spokeswoman says the property, at 1912 S. Orange Ave., was appraised at $1.9 million.

The onePulse Foundation -- founded by an owner of the nightclub -- had announced plans for a new memorial elsewhere.

But Dyer says he met recently with Pulse survivors and members of victims' families. He says the"49 angels" deserve a permanent memorial located at the Pulse site.

Dyer says the city is committed to a "collaborative, thoughtful approach" that works with the families to honor the victims and pay tribute to the resiliency of Orlando.

The site was designated as a national memorial two years ago.

Tags
Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details