Some users of X, formerly Twitter, will have to pay $1 a year to tweet on the site

Users of X, the site formerly known as Twitter, are soon going to have to pay $1 a year to tweet on the site. The move will only apply to new users in the Philippines and in New Zealand. Why those two countries? The posting on X does not say, but the owner of X, Elon Musk, has said he wants to stop fake accounts and bots from taking over the site. Across the globe, it's still free to read tweets everywhere, for whatever that's worth.

