Photos: Gaza hospital blast sparks outrage across Middle East

Protests broke out in Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, Iran and Jordan in response to a massive blast that rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, Palestinian health officials said.
Groups of protesters roamed Beirut on motorcycles and gathered outside the French embassy, and the headquarters of the U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia. They were unable to reach the heavily fortified U.S. embassy compound in the hills north of Beirut, according to the Associated Press.
Dozens of protesters attempted to storm the Israeli embassy compound in Amman, Jordan.
Here are some scenes from the demonstrations.
