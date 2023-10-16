It was 100 years ago that Walt Disney founded The Walt Disney Company

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HEIGH-HO")

Good morning.

One hundred years ago today, Walt Disney founded the Walt Disney Company and created a pop culture empire with movies such as "Fantasia," "The Little Mermaid" and "Frozen." Now, to celebrate their milestone anniversary, Disney will release a restored, 4K version of the 1937 film "Snow White." I personally am still waiting for that "Mary Poppins" 4K restoration.

