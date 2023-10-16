A man in Georgia had sticker shock after he was stopped for speeding

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You can expect a big fine when you drive 35 mph over the speed limit. It's up to $1,000 if you're in Georgia. But a man had sticker shock when he was stopped for speeding and got a ticket for $1.4 million. He was told it wasn't exactly a clerical error, although he doesn't really owe that much. The court said the number is a placeholder until the real fine is decided after a court appearance. Phew. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

