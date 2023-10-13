© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Rudolph Isley, founding member of the Isley Brothers, dies at age 84

Published October 13, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the Isley Brothers, has died at the age of 84. He was part of that legendary soul and R&B group behind hit songs like "Shout" and "This Old Heart Of Mine." Isley often sang supporting harmonies for the family musical group, but he sometimes sang lead on songs like "I Got To Get Myself Together."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I GOT TO GET MYSELF TOGETHER")

THE ISLEY BROTHERS: (Singing) I got to get...

MARTÍNEZ: Later in life, Isley left the music industry to pursue a career in church ministry. He is survived by his wife, children, brothers and several grandchildren. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

