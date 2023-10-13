Missouri man squashes record for longest journey by a pumpkin boat

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Earlier this week, a Missouri man spent almost 11 hours in a giant, hollowed-out pumpkin. He used it to paddle down the Missouri River for over 38 miles from Kansas City, Kan., to Napoleon, Mo. The distance of this trek squashed the world record for the longest journey by pumpkin boat. Even cooler, the captain grew the half-ton seaworthy gourd himself. I mean, this guy is really ahead of the carve.

