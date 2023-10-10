© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Prayers and support for Israel at vigil in Ormond Beach

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published October 10, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT
From left, Rabbi Jim Simon, Rabbi Reuven Silverman and Rabbi Rob Lennick lead a prayer of mourning at Temple Beth-El in Ormond Beach Monday night.
Screenshot
/
Temple Beth-El via Zoom
From left, Rabbi Jim Simon, Rabbi Reuven Silverman and Rabbi Rob Lennick lead a prayer of mourning at Temple Beth-El in Ormond Beach Monday night.

Jewish leaders led a vigil at Temple Beth-Elin Ormond Beach Monday night for Israel and the hundreds who were killed, injured or taken hostage by Hamas.

There were prayers of mourning and comfort and words of resolve.

"Saturday was the absolutely worst day in the 75-year history of the state of Israel. It is sort of mind-boggling to even try to comprehend that," Senior Rabbi Jim Simon said.

He said Jews have had their hearts broken but "never shattered," because they know they are strong and resolute and will not be intimidated.

Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington spoke, saying the Jewish community should know "you are not alone."

Rabbi Rob Lennick with Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties also spoke of the strength and resilience of the Jewish people.

He denounced Hamas and its mission to eradicate Israel and any "spin" in the media that calls their fighters anything but terrorists.

Lennick welcomed the non-Jews who joined the vigil and the local politicians.

"Thank you to all of our friends across the community," he said. "And thank you for your support and comfort. I can speak for every Jewish person here. It really matters. It really makes all the difference."

The Chabad of South Lake County is planning "a gathering of prayer and support" at 5:30 Tuesday evening at Lake David Park in Groveland.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
